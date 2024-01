Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 5 (ANI): The Gurugram Police on Friday said it has recovered the car which was allegedly used to dispose of the body of former model Divya Pahuja who was shot dead in a hotel room and her body is yet to be found.

"The car was spotted in the camera near toll and we came to know that the car had moved towards Patiala. We were looking for this car in the murder case (of Divya Pahuja)," Karan Singh, Constable, Crime Branch, Gurugram Police said.

Also Read | India To Provide USD 75 Million to Nepal for Reconstruction Efforts in Earthquake-Hit Areas, Says EAM S Jaishankar (Watch Video).

"This is the car, we've confirmed it from the number plate and the colour. The dead body has not been recovered yet. After the murder, the body was displaced in this car," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least three people were arrested in a case connected to the alleged killing of a 27-year-old woman in Haryana's Gurugram on Tuesday night, officials said.

Also Read | ISRO Successfully Tests Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell on PSLV-C58's Orbital Platform, POEM3.

The victim has been identified as Divya Pahuja a former model from Punjab, who was allegedly killed by Abhijeet Singh, who is the owner of a hotel where the murder took place.

Based on the CCTV footage, it was found that the accused dragged the body from the hotel to the car.

"The family of the girl named Divya (27) has alleged that Divya went with a person named Abhijeet who is the owner of a hotel...When police scanned the CCTV footage of the hotel, the crime was revealed," Mukesh Kumar, Supridentent of Police (SP) said on Wednesday.

Police said Pahuja was shot dead allegedly by the hotel owner because she extorted money from him after blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'.

Three people, including prime suspect Abhijeet Singh, and two others Hemraj and Omprakash were arrested by Gurugram Crime Branch earlier on Wednesday.

"Three accused including the main accused were arrested on January 3. The accused have been identified as Abhijeet Singh (56), Hemraj (28) and Omprakash (23)," Gurugram Police said.

"A case was registered under relevant sections in Police Station Sector-14, Gurugram. The crime team is also investigating the matter," police said.

Meanwhile, Abhijeet and others were booked based on the complaint filed by Divya's family and the matter has been recorded and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)