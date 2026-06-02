India News | Caretaker Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Holds Breakfast Meeting at 'Saravana Bhavan' in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): As Karnataka gears up for a cabinet formation, Karnataka caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited 'Saravana Bhavan' in the national capital along with several state leaders to have breakfast. All the meeting MLAs, in the absence of Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar, interacted with the outgoing CM. Among those present were Satish Jarkiholi and MC Sudhakar.

The outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stepped down on May 28, stating that his resignation was "voluntary" and based on the suggestion of the party high command.

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Senior Congress leaders from Karnataka have converged in Delhi as the party high command, along with outgoing CM Siddaramaiah and CM designate DK Shivakumar, meet to give final shape to the new cabinet in the state. A decision on ministerial berths and the Deputy CM will be taken during the course of the meetings.

The swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar is scheduled to take place at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday (June 3) at 4:00 pm.

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Karnataka caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also meeting Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of DK Shivakumar's swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister. When asked what the agenda would be during his meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, "I don't know."

Speculation is rife that several ministers from the outgoing Siddaramaiah cabinet may be dropped to make way for fresh leadership. However, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of the outgoing Chief Minister, confidently stated that Rahul Gandhi previously assured him of a cabinet induction.

Earlier today, Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge also met the party's national president in the national capital amid speculation that Priyank Kharge would likely be given the Top Post in the new state cabinet formation.

The meeting comes as a massive political huddle is underway in the national capital, as top Congress leaders and ministerial hopefuls from Karnataka have flocked to New Delhi to lobby for coveted cabinet berths. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)