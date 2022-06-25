New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday asked officials to ensure that road maintenance work is carried out regularly so that commuters do not face any problems during or after monsoon anywhere in the national capital, according to an official statement.

Sisodia, who also holds charge of the Public Works Department, said this during a meeting with senior officials and junior engineers of the PWD. He also sought suggestions from the officials to make Delhi roads better.

Also Read | Gujarat ATS Detains Social Worker Teesta Setalvad in Mumbai, Teesta Accused of Presenting … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Noting that junior engineers are "frontline warriors" of the mission to make Delhi roads safer and world-class, he said they will have to develop a global vision and take ownership of their work.

"They need to focus on not just infrastructure of roads across Delhi but also on making them beautiful and safer. They must make it a point to be out in the field and keep a tab on all the evolving irregularities from time to time.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'Will Set Up Separate Block of Shiv Sena, Not Merging With Any Other Party As We Respect Uddhav Thackeray’, Says Rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar.

"They need to ensure that these irregularities are removed as soon as they are highlighted to avoid any inconvenience to commuters," Sisodia said.

The way a school principal takes care of every need of the school to make it world-class, the junior engineers should work to develop all roads in their jurisdictions as per global standards, he said.

"Work of road maintenance is an ongoing process and should be carried out regularly. Officials will have to ensure that commuters do not face any problem during monsoon or after monsoon anywhere across the capital," he added.

Sisodia said the PWD will organise a training workshop to help its junior engineers improve their professional capabilities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)