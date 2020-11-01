Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 1 (ANI): A case has been filed against popular Kannada film actor Darshan for flouting COVID-19 protocol while campaigning in the RR Nagar constituency of Bengaluru.

As per N Manjunath Prasad, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner, the case under the Disaster Management Act was filed against the actor.

Also Read | West Bengal Local Trains Update: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Writes to Piyush Goyal, Seeks Resumption of Services.

"Cases will be booked against all the people who don't wear masks and those who do not maintain social distance. In the last two days we have booked about 15 people under the Disaster Management Act," he added.

The actor was campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, the former MLA Munirathna.

Also Read | Dubbak Bypoll 2020: Hyderabad Police Seizes Rs 1 Crore Cash from Relative of BJP Candidate M Raghunandan Rao.

Sira in Tumakuru district, along with Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) segment in the city, will go to bypolls on November 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)