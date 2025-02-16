New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) politburo member Brinda Karat on Sunday said that the prima facie evidence in the New Delhi railway station stampede incident depicts that it was "a case of callous mismanagement."

Lashing out at the government, she said that the government was aware of the number of people who would be coming to Delhi for the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela. The government has not learned their lesson even after the stampede that occurred in Mahakumbh, Karat added.

"We know that the railways have set up this inquiry committee. But the prima facie evidence shows that this is a case of callous mismanagement. The Central government is very well aware, in fact, the kind of publicity that was given to encourage people to come to the Kumbh Mela, the estimate of the people who would be coming, the government (both state and Central) knows everything. Even after the tragic stampede in Prayagraj, where the government tried to conceal the actual count of deaths, they have not learned their lesson," Karat told ANI.

The stampede had occurred around 10 pm when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh, causing severe overcrowding at the station.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, the incident occurred when a large number of passengers gathered on platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. Additionally, delays in the departures of the Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani led to further congestion at platforms 12, 13, and 14.

A two-member committee has been formed to investigate the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, in which 18 people died and several sustained injuries. The committee comprises Narsingh Deo, Northern Railway's Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), and Pankaj Gangwar, its Principal Chief Safety Commissioner (PCSC), the railways said on Sunday.

An eyewitness described the chaos, stating that the crowd came from both sides after an announcement about a train platform change, leading to the stampede. Another eyewitness recounted the horror, saying that the crowd was beyond control. People from the administration and even NDRF personnel were there, but when the crowd exceeded the limit, it was impossible to manage them.

Most of the bodies of the deceased brought to the national capital's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital following the stampede at the New Delhi Railway station had injuries on their chest and abdomen areas, with asphyxia being the likely cause of death, according to RML hospital sources.

A compensation of Rs 10 lakh was announced by the Indian Railways for the families of the deceased who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Additionally, the Indian Railways announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh for those seriously injured in the incident and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

Speaking at a press conference earlier on Sunday, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said the Railway Minister must take responsibility for the mishap and held that the Central government should dismiss him. She noted that Vaishnaw had no "moral right" to continue in his position.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of people in an "unfortunate incident" at New Delhi Railway Station, where 18 people, including three children, lost their lives in a stampede caused by severe overcrowding. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased hailing from Bihar and Rs 50,000 for those who have sustained injuries.

Former Union Railway Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that the Railway's mismanagement led to the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station. When asked about his suggestion regarding crowd management for the Mahakumbh, he said, "Kumbh ka kahan koi matlab hai. Faaltu hai kumbh (Kumbh has no meaning. Kumbh is useless)." (ANI)

