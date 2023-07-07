New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Police have registered a case of negligence in connection with an incident of building collapse in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area, official said on Friday.

The development comes a day after two labourers were trapped under the debris of two floors of an under-construction building that collapsed in Dakshinpuri.

The police received information on Thursday at 4.22 pm about the incident.

Along with police, teams of Delhi fire services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) staff and SDM/Hauz Khas were also reported on the spot. During the rescue operation, two persons – Virender Kumar (28) and Ankul (22), residents of Dakshinpuri, were rescued and sent to AIIMS hospital for medical treatment, a senior police officer said.

The owner of the said building – Sudhir Pandey (50) – was also found on the spot and during the inquiry, it was found that he had not sought permission from the civic agencies for the construction, police said.

Therefore, a case has been registered under sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC, police said, adding that further investigation is in progress.

