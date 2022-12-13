Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], December 13 (ANI): Birbhum Police said that an enquiry would be initiated into the death of Lalan Sheikh, the prime accused in Bogtui massacre who was found hanging by the neck inside the toilet of CBI camp on Monday evening.

Speaking in the case Birbhum SP Nagendra Nath Tripathi said, "All due process would be followed according to the guidelines of the Supreme Court and the National Human Rights Commission."

Sheikh was the main accused in the case in which eight people were burnt alive inside a house in Bogtui village of Birbhum district in March this year.

"The local Police station was informed about the death of Lalan Sheikh at around 4.40 PM on Monday by CBI. A case of unnatural death will be registered and the matter will be investigated to ascertain the cause of death," said Birbhum SP Nagendra Nath Tripathi.

According to a CBI officer, Lalal Sheikh was in the custody of another on-duty CBI personnel while two investigating officers in the case went to the court for official work. The incident occurred around 4.30 pm when CRPF jawans were guarding the site office. Sheikh went to a bathroom and when he did not come out for long, the staff went inside to check and they found him hanging.

Senior TMC leader and MLA Madan Mitra also demanded a serious enquiry into the matter saying that the Trinamool Congress would fully cooperate with all the agencies in the enquiry. "If people have any problem with an investigation, they demand a CBI enquiry. But, if the prime accused is found hanging in CBI custody, how will the people have faith in the agency?" asked Mitra who is the Kamarhati MLA.

On March 21, eight persons were burnt alive after huts were set ablaze at Bogtui village on March 21. One more succumbed to her burns later in a hospital. The violence took place after the murder of Bhadu Sheikh, a local Trinamool functionary.

The Calcutta High Court on March 25 ordered the investigation to be handed over to the CBI. Lalan Sheikh, the prime accused in this case was absconding since then till the CBI apprehended him from Jharkhand on December 3. (ANI)

