Thane, Mar 26 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against five unidentified individuals for allegedly telling an 11-year-old boy to chant a religious slogan, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Mira Road area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, on Monday night when the boy was returning home from a shop, he said.

The minor greeted his building watchman with a religious slogan. As he proceeded towards the lift, five individuals asked him to chant a religious slogan associated with another faith before fleeing the spot, the official said citing the FIR.

On a complaint by the boy's family, the Mira Road police have registered a case against five persons under sections 448 (house trespass), 295A (outraging religious feelings),153A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race, etc.) and 143 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code, and Maharashtra Police Act. 1951.

