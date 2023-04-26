Kota (Raj), Apr 26 (PTI) Police on Wednesday lodged a case after a video showed a group of people allegedly indulging in celebratory firing during Eid prayers at an eidgah in Sangod town here, an officer said.

"Taking note of the video clip that went viral on social media, the police lodged a case against unidentified persons under relevant sections and began an investigation," Kota (Rural) Superintendent of Police Kavendra Singh Sagar told reporters.

In the 36-second video clip, three persons, each with a two-barrel gun sitting at separate places among the people offering namaz, were seen opening fire at intervals during the Eid prayers.

"It was a case of celebratory firing," the SP said.

Every year, a number of incidents are reported from various states where people get injured or even killed during celebratory firing at weddings and other celebrations.ORR

