Mysuru (Karnataka), Apr 19 (PTI) A case has been registered against unknown people in connection with an incident where miscreants allegedly tore off five banners of B R Ambedkar in this district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Vajamangala village of Mysuru taluk late on Friday night, they said.

Angry over the incident, the villagers staged a protest on Saturday. Later, police pacified them and assured to nab the culprits involved.

As of now, the situation is under control in Vajamangala village. However, police have beefed up security measures in the area.

Owing to the Ambedkar Jayanthi celebrations in the village on April 14, the villagers installed the banners after getting permission from Gram Panchayat to keep them till the month end.

Mysuru district Superintendent of Police P N Vishnuvardhana said, "A case has been registered and an investigation is under progress."

According to him, as part of the investigation, spot inspection has been done and the FSL team have examined the fingerprints of the miscreants. They have taken footage of CCTV cameras at different spots on the road where the banners were kept.

