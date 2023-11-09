Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police registered a case against a sitting MLA and Congress candidate Umang Singhar and two others in connection with illegal liquor transportation on Thursday ahead of state assembly polls.

Singar is in fray from Gandhwani assembly seat in the district for the upcoming state assembly polls scheduled to be held this month.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Chairs Cabinet Meeting With Council of Ministers in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

According to FIR, Flying Squads Team (FST) received information about liquor transportation for a vehicle, which had permission for the campaigning for Congress Candidate Singar in Gandhwani constituency on Wednesday evening. After that the team checked the car and recovered the foreign-made liquor and beer from the car.

The team confiscated a total of six boxes of whisky, seven boxes of rum and 13 boxes of beer from the car. When the team asked the driver of the car about the liquor he failed to give a satisfactory response. Following which a case has been registered against the driver Sitaram Keshariya (28), one Sachin Muleva (28) and Congress candidate Umang Singhar under IPC section 120 (B), 188 and 171 (B), 123 RP act and 34 (2) of excise act into the matter, the FIR added.

Also Read | Abhishek Banerjee ED Interrogation: Questioning of TMC MP in West Bengal School Recruitment Scam Completed in One Hour.

On the other hand, Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh said, "On Wednesday evening, Gandhwani police station and FST team caught a vehicle in which illegal liquor was being transported. The vehicle had the permission for the election campaigning for Umang Singhar. Since the permission of the vehicle was for an election campaign but illegal liquor was being transported, therefore a case was registered against three people including Umang Singhar under relevant sections."

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)