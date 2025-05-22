Shahdol (MP) May 22 (PTI) An FIR was registered against five policemen, one of whom has been taken off active duty, for allegedly beating a government doctor in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of May 16 and May 17, when the doctor, Krishnendu Dwivedi, and a few patrolling cops got into a dispute over a trivial matter, leading to manhandling from both sides, the official said.

Later, the cops took Dr Dwivedi into custody and beat him in the lockup, injuring his backbone, his wife said in a complaint to senior officials.

The Medical Teachers Association of Govt Medical College, MP Medical Officers Association, Shahdol branch, and the president of the Shahdol chapter of the Indian Medical Association later submitted a memorandum to the collector over the alleged assault on the doctor.

Acting on the complaint, District Magistrate Dr Kedar Singh has asked Sub Divisional Magistrate (Sohagpur) Arvind Shah to probe the matter and submit a report within 15 days, the official said.

Any person or organisation can register their statement at the Sohagpur SDM's office on May 24 in connection with the matter.

Dr Dwivedi's wife, Ratnamala Mishra, had also lodged a complaint in the Sohagpur police station, accusing cops of thrashing her husband and putting him in the lockup.

She said her husband cannot walk because two vertebral bones in his spine broke due to the assault. She had demanded an investigation into the incident and strict action against those responsible, the official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shahdol, Abhishek Diwan, said that on the complaint of Dr Dwivedi's wife, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shubhavant Chaturvedi has been “line attached” (taken off active duty).

The ASP said a case has been registered against five policemen, including ASI Chaturvedi.

Besides, on the report of the ASI, an FIR has also been registered against Dr Dwivedi and two others for obstructing government work, the official added.

