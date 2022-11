Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 22 (ANI): Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that a case had been registered against a blog for giving death threats to journalists and said that "journalists should do their work without any fear".

"Kashmirfight blog is operated from Pakistan by ISI which recently gave death threats to journalists," Singh told ANI.

"We have already registered a case and an investigation is going on. The elements in Pakistan do not want peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir which is why they are threatening journalists, police and civilians," he added.

"Journalists should do their work without any fear," he stated.

Earlier on November 19, in the wake of a recent threat to Kashmir-based journalists by a proscribed terror outfit, Srinagar Police conducted simultaneous searches at various locations across Kashmir.

The police team comprising four to five members launched simultaneous searches at 12 locations across the valley including the houses of fugitives like Sajjad Gul, Mukhtar Baba, active terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) and other suspects in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

According to police, a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of law was registered in Sherghari police station against terror handlers, active terrorists and terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot of The Resistance Front (TRF) for online publication and dissemination of direct threat letters to journalists and reporters of Kashmir.

"The premises which were raided and searched belong to Mohd Rafi at Nigeen, Khalid Gul at Anantnag, Rashid Maqbool at Lal Bazar, Momin Gulzar at Eidgah, Basit Dar at Kulgam, Sajjad Kralyari at Rainawari, Gowhar Geelani at Soura, Qazi Shibli at Anantnag, Sajjad Sheikh @Sajjad Gul at HMT Srinagar, Mukhtar Baba at Nowgam, Waseem Khalid at Rawalpora and Adil Pandit at Khanyar Srinagar," the police said.

SP South City Srinagar Lakshya Sharma supervised the raids.

During the searches, the police seized mobiles, laptops, memory cards, pen drives and other digital devices, documents, bank papers, rubber stamps, passports, other suspect papers, cash, Saudi currency etc.

Earlier, an intelligence report noted that LeT terrorist Mukthar Baba, who now operates from Turkey, is the mastermind behind putting out a hit list accusing scribes from the Union Territory of being informers for security forces. (ANI)

