Thane, Feb 17 (PTI) A case has been registered against a deceased person for the alleged rape of a girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the police on Saturday registered a case under section 64(1) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.

The FIR, however, does not specify the time and circumstances of the alleged accused's death.

The official said the accused befriended a 17-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in Mumbra and allegedly raped her on multiple occasions between June and August 2024.

The accused later married the girl despite opposition from their families. The girl got pregnant and delivered a child on February 14, he said.

The official said the local police are probing into the crime.

