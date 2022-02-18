Patna (Bihar) [India], February 18 (ANI): A case has been registered against an executive engineer posted in the Police Building Corporation at Rajgir for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets.

As per information provided by the Special Vigilance Unit DG Nayyar H Khan, the accused has been identified as Arun Kumar Singh. The case was registered against him on Thursday.

Simultaneous searches are going on at his residences in Rajgir in Bihar and Deoghar in Jharkhand on the basis of a search warrant issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Patna. (ANI)

