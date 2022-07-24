Saharanpur (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) A case has been registered against five YouTube channels for allegedly uploading misleading content, police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act against five YouTube channels for uploading a video of an incident that had taken place in 2017 and showing it as that of 2022, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said.

The Saharanpur Police in a tweet urged the people not to pay attention to rumours and said stringent action will be initiated against those spreading them.

