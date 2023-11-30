Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Mumbai Police said they have registered a case against four unknown people for vandalising the car of former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Datta Dalvi.

Dalvi was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly using objectionable language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"A case has been registered against four unknown people for vandalising former Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Datta Dalvi's car. Further Investigation is underway," Mumbai's Vikhroli Police said on Thursday.

Bhandup Police station officials said on Wednesday that Dalvi has been arrested for allegedly using objectionable language against the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

They said a meeting was organized by the Uddhav Thackeray faction near Bhandup Police station on Sunday where Dalvi allegedly used objectionable language against Shinde.

Shiva Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had slammed the Eknath Shinde-led NDA government in Maharashtra after Dalvi's arrest. (ANI)

