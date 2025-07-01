Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh following allegations of physical assault on a senior National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official during an on-site inspection in Shimla district, police said on Tuesday.

The case was filed based on a complaint by Achal Jindal, Manager (Technical) at NHAI, who has accused the minister of assault and verbal abuse during a site visit in the Bhattakufer area on Monday, following the collapse of a five-storey building.

The incident took place during a joint inspection involving local residents, the minister, and Shimla Rural Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Manjeet Sharma. According to the FIR, the minister allegedly struck Jindal on the head with a water container inside a local residence, causing him a serious head injury. A fellow NHAI engineer, Yogesh, who accompanied Jindal, was also allegedly assaulted when he tried to intervene.

The Dhalli police station has registered a case under Sections 132, 121(1), 352, 126(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said a formal investigation has been initiated.

According to Jindal's complaint, he had been officially summoned to attend a meeting with the SDM at 11:30 AM on June 30. On reaching the SDM office along with engineer Yogesh, he was informed that the venue had shifted to Bhattakufer.

At the Bhattakufer site, Minister Anirudh Singh was already present with the SDM and local residents. The inspection was in connection with the building collapse that had occurred earlier that day.

Jindal stated that he briefed the minister and others present that the collapsed building was 30 meters outside the Right of Way (ROW) of the highway and therefore outside NHAI's direct jurisdiction, as per official agreements.

This clarification allegedly angered the minister, who, according to the complaint, began verbally abusing Jindal in public. He then allegedly forced Jindal and Yogesh into a nearby house and physically assaulted them.

"The minister struck me on the head with a water container, causing bleeding. My colleague Yogesh was also beaten and seriously injured. The SDM did nothing to stop the assault," Jindal wrote in his complaint.

Both men reportedly fled the scene in their private vehicle and sought treatment at IGMC Hospital in Shimla. Jindal has also requested police protection and demanded strict action against those involved.

In response to the incident, the Central Engineering Services Officers' Association has written a letter to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, urging him to intervene and ensure justice for the assaulted officials.

Police confirmed that copies of the complaint have been forwarded to the NHAI Regional Office in Shimla, the Himachal Pradesh State Judicial Commission (HPSJK), and the NHAI headquarters.

Further investigation is underway. As of now, the minister has not issued a public statement in response to the allegations. (ANI)

