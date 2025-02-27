Kannur (Kerala) [India], February 27 (ANI): A case has been registered against Sherin, a convict serving a life sentence for the murder of Bhaskara Karanavar, for allegedly assaulting a fellow inmate at the Kannur women's jail in Kerala.

The incident occurred on February 24 when Sherin and another inmate, Shabna, allegedly attacked KM Julie, a foreign national, as she went to fetch drinking water.

According to the case registered by the Kannur town police, Sherin allegedly pushed Julie, and Shabna abused her and shoved her in the chest.

Sherin had been at the centre of a controversy following the Kerala Cabinet recommendation to the Governor for her sentence to be commuted after completing 14 years in prison.

The proposal, which was processed swiftly through the Home Department, sparked criticism as several other long-serving prisoners, including patients who had completed 20 years, were overlooked.

Officials defended the decision, stating that the commutation was considered after 14 years, but concerns were raised over Sherin's past behavioural issues in various prisons.

Sherin was convicted of murdering her father-in-law, Bhaskara Karanavar, a Chengannur native, on November 8, 2009. She, along with her paramour Basit Ali, killed Karanavar, who was her father-in-law.

She was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mavellikara fast-track court, a ruling upheld by the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court.

Initially suspected to be a robbery-murder, the case unravelled when an analysis of Sherin's phone records revealed 55 calls to Basit Ali. Further investigation led to a crucial breakthrough when Basit's thumbprint was found on a cupboard handle in the victim's bedroom.

The latest assault case adds to the controversy surrounding Sherin's prison record and the leniency granted to her. (ANI)

