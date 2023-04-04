Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], April 4 (ANI): A case was registered against the Kerala woman who left her newborn baby in a bucket in a bathroom immediately after giving birth.

Police have rescued the newborn abandoned by its mother in a bucket inside the bathroom in Chengannur in the Alappuzha district of Kerala, officials said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Election Duty Officials Seize 8.6 Kg of Gold Worth Rs 1.47 Crore and Cash Worth Rs 3.37 … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

While getting information from the woman who came for treatment with excessive bleeding at a private hospital in Chengannur, the hospital authorities informed the Chengannur police station based on the information that the woman gave birth at home in the morning and the child was placed in a bucket in the bathroom.

"A boy weighing only 1.3 Kg who was found abandoned in a bucket was rushed to a private hospital in Chengannur for treatment," the police said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Youth Clobbers His Elderly Father to Death, Arrested.

According to the police, later, Aranmula Police reported to Pathanamthitta Child Welfare Committee to protect the child and with the help of Tanal volunteers the child was transferred to Kottayam Medical College for further care and treatment.

At Aranmula Police Station, a team consisting of Inspector CK Manoj, SI Aloysius, Harindran, ASI Jayakumar, SCP0 Salim, CPO Faisal, Manu Chengannur Police Station Inspector VIP, SI Abhilash Ajit Khan, and Harish Jijo Sam took the child to the hospital with timely intervention.

According to police, after giving birth at home, the mother came to the hospital and informed the hospital about the fact that the baby was left in a bucket as she thought it was dead. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)