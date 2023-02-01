Kochi, Feb 1 (PTI) Kerala police on Wednesday registered a case against a leading lawyer over complaints that he collected money from his clients under the guise of settling cases in the High Court by bribing judges.

The State police chief also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of Crime Branch ADGP Darvesh Sahib to probe into the case registered against lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor, who is also an officer-bearer of the Kerala High Court Advocates Association, at the Ernakulam Central police station.

Kidangoor was booked under various provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code, police said.

State police chief Anilkant's office said the case was registered based on the preliminary enquiry conducted by the Kochi City Police Commissioner.

"Ernakulam Central police have registered a case and initiated a probe against lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor over complaints that he collected money from his clients claiming that they were bribes for higher judicial officers," DGP's office said in a release.

It said the High Court Registrar had earlier written to the State police chief to probe into the allegations.

Earlier, the Kerala Bar Council had sought an explanation from Kidangoor.

On January 19, the Union Law Ministry had forwarded to the Kerala Bar Council a complaint received by it against Kidangoor.

A section of lawyers alleged that the advocate has been collecting lakhs of rupees from his clients, claiming that they were kickbacks for certain higher judicial officers.

The Bar Council said the vigilance wing of the Kerala High Court has already inquired into the matter and submitted a report before the Full Court.

