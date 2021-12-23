Chennai, Dec 23 (PTI) A case has been registered against a lawyer, who was caught in an inappropriate act during a virtual hearing by a single judge on December 20 and investigation is on, Tamil Nadu Public Prosecutor Hassan Mohammed Jinnah told the Madras High Court on Thursday.

As directed earlier on December 21, Jinnah said this to a division bench of Justices P N Prakash and R Hemalatha, which had initiated contempt of court proceedings against the lawyer.

He informed the judges that necessary steps have been taken to remove the video clip from social media. The advocate -- R D Santhana Krishnan -- has also been removed from the rolls of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, he added.

Bemoaning the incident, the judges said it had brought disrepute to the Bar. It had shocked the conscience of the entire legal community in India and the world, as well. The CB CID must continue the investigation without giving room for any compromise, the bench added and directed the accused advocate to appear before it on January 20.

The advocate was suspended from practicing for his alleged 'improper' behaviour with a woman during the course of the virtual hearing of a case before a single judge on Monday.

