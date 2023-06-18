Siddharthanagar (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) A case was registered on Sunday against the manager of a madrassa here for allegedly misbehaving with the divisional deputy director of the minority welfare department and threatening him, police said.

SHO of Siddharthnagar police station Satish Kumar Singh said the case was registered against Sultan Ahmad, the manager of madrassa Jalal-ul-Uloom, Mahdeiya.

Also Read | Sivaji Krishnamurthy Speech Video: DMK Sacks Platform Speaker for ‘Indicipline’ After BJP Leader Khushbu Sundar Slams Him for ‘Crass Comments’ About Her.

He said Deputy Director of the minority welfare department of Basti Division Vijay Pratap Yadav lodged a police complaint accusing Ahmad of misbehaving with him and also threatening him.

In his complaint, Yadav said he had gone to inspect the mini-ITI at madrassa Jalal-ul-Uloom, Mahdeiya, but found a staff member and two teachers absent from duty. He said District Minority Welfare Officer Tanmay Pandey, who was present on the spot, served a notice on the madrassa manager, seeking clarification by June 17.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Congress Workers Show Black Flags to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Watch Video).

Yadav alleged that on receiving the notice, Ahmad called him up and threatened him with dire consequences.

Ahmad, meanwhile, claimed that Yadav made a video of girl students of the mini-ITI at the madrassa without permission. He added that a police complaint will be lodged against the official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)