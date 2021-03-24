New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Delhi Police has registered a case against a person purportedly seen in a video thrashing a man at the Khajuri Khas area in the northeastern part of the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

The case was registered under charges of theft and assault, the police said.

The video shared widely on social media purportedly shows the accused beating up the victim, telling him to say "Hindustan Zindabaad" and "Pakistan Murdabad".

"The accused has been identified as Ajay Goswami, a resident of Old Garhi Mendu village, and a case is being registered against him in Khajuri Khas police station under relevant sections of law," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

The accused will be arrested soon, the police said, adding that they have identified the person making the video, and legal action will be taken against him as well.

The victim has criminal background and was involved in murder and robbery cases, they said.

Goswami is involved in the northeast Delhi riots cases, the police said, adding the incident has no connection with the riots cases and it is one of theft and physical assault.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

