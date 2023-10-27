Thane, Oct 27 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered an offence against more than 200 people who defied prohibitory orders while staging a protest in support of Palestine, police said on Friday.

Hundreds had gathered for the protest organised by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the Mumbra area on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Here’s All You Need To Know About AP State Foundation Day.

An offence under section 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered, he said.

Sixteen accused have been identified in the FIR, he said, adding that no arrests have been made.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Directs State Home Minister Kailash Gahlot To Appoint Home Guards As Bus Marshals.

As per the first information report (FIR), protestors carried banners and shouted slogans in support of Palestine and defied the prohibitory orders in force in the commissionerate. A drone camera was also used to shoot the agitation, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)