Saharanpur (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) A case has been registered against six named individuals and 150 unidentified people for allegedly blocking a road and creating disturbance in the Behat area of the district after they held a protest against an objectionable social media post on Islam.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that the protests erupted on Monday after a local youth allegedly posted remark against Islam and Ramzan on Facebook a few days ago.

The post sparked anger among members of the Muslim community, who demanded the youth's arrest, the police said.

A group of Muslim youths held a demonstration in Behat and blocked the Delhi-Yamunotri Highway, prompting the police to use mild force to disperse the protesters and clear the traffic.

Sub-Inspector Ajab Singh has lodged an FIR at Behat police station against six individuals -- Asad, Sameer, Abuzar, Shakib, Shahbaz and Ahmad -- and 150 unidentified persons, Jain said.

The police have intensified efforts to arrest the accused and several teams have been formed.

Meanwhile, the youth accused of making the objectionable post has claimed that his social media account was hacked and that he did not post any such comments.

The matter is being probed, the police said.

