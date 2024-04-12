Coimbatore, April 12: A case has been registered against K Annamalai, the BJP's Tamil Nadu state President and Lok Sabha candidate from Coimbatore for allegedly campaigning beyond permitted campaign hours in the Avarampalayam area. Coimbatore District BJP Secretary Ramesh has also been named in the FIR along with Annamalai. The BJP leader was reportedly in the region post 10 pm - the time limit dictated by the election code of conduct for parliamentary elections - after his campaign ran late.

Earlier on April 12, in a show of support to the BJP's Tamil Nadu president and the party's Lok Sabha candidate from Coimbatore, K Annamalai, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh took part in a joint roadshow with him ahead of the seven-phased general elections. PM Modi in Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Chennai, People Gather in Large Numbers to Witness Event (Watch Video).

A former partner in the BJP-led NDA, the TDP, led by Lokesh's father and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, returned to the ruling alliance at the Centre recently. Confirming the TDP's return to the NDA, BJP national president JP Nadda said the two parties would contest the Lok Sabha elections and the polls to the Andhra assembly, which are to be held in a single phase on May 13, as partners. Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AIADMK Candidate P Karuppaiah Along With Former State Minister C Vijayabaskar Ride Bullock Cart To Seek Votes in Karumandapam (Watch Video).

Coming out in praise of the BJP's rising poster boy in Tamil Nadu and the South, Lokesh called Annamalai a dynamic and dedicated young leader, who demonstrated a deep understanding of people's issues in the state through his recent padayatra (foot march). Polling for 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to be held in the opening phase of the general elections on April 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)