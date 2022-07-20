Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] July 20 (ANI): Telangana BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind was on Wednesday booked for allegedly abusing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at a media conference on July 13.

Hyderabad's Saroornagar police station registered a case against Arvind for using derogatory language and abusive words for KCR. Police registered a case against him after receiving a notice from KCR's advocate to take action against the alleged act of creating an "unlawful atmosphere".

Also Read | International Chess Day: Have a Look at Five Best Indian Players

Read @ANI Story | – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

On July 18, Saroornagar police received a petition from advocate V Ravikumar. The petition stated that on July 13 Dharmapuri Arvind who is also MP from Nizamabad, conducted a press meet along with the BJP party cadre at the BJP party office. Wherein, he had used abusive words for the CM of Telangana in an attempt to degrade his image in public.

During the press meet, he allegedly abused the CM of Telangana in the local language by saying, "He is third rated liar," "a notorious criminal," he is a rogue of first grade".

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Heavy Downpour Affects Normal Life; Traffic Snarls at Several Places.

The notice further read that the language used during the meeting was targeted to tarnish the image of the government and to generate hatred by inciting people or to create disaffection towards the state government and create an unwanted and unlawful atmosphere and enmity.

The notice further suggested taking action against the Arvind. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)