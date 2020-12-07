New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Police on Monday said it has registered a case against unknown people after cow carcasses were allegedly found disposed in a drain in Dwarka sector-23.

The action was taken after police received information on Monday afternoon about cow carcass found disposed in a drain at a secluded spot in Dwarka sector-23, a senior police officer said.

"We have registered a case under relevant sections against unknown persons and will take appropriate action as per further investigation," he said.

Police suspects it to be a case of cow slaughter.

West BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh also visited the spot, which falls under his constituency, and demanded strict action against culprits involved in the incident.

"Rotting remains of illegally slaughtered/murdered cows have been found near Pochanpur Village in West Delhi. I've just visited the site & there's no doubt that this has been going on for a few months now. An immediate arrest of the culprits & strict action must be taken," Singh tweeted.

