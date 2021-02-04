Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) A non-cognizable (NC) case was registered against a woman here for allegedly abusing a traffic police constable for taking action for parking against rules, an official said on Thursday.

The woman had parked her car in no-parking zone near Crawford Market on Wednesday afternoon, said Assistant Police Inspector Indurao Chowdhary in his complaint.

As he attached a lock to one of the car's tyres and asked the woman to pay fine, she abused him, he alleged.

Senior Police Inspector of LT Marg police station Sunil Nikam said an NC was registered and the woman was allowed to go after a warning.

Police can not probe an NC without a court order, unlike in the case of First Information Report (FIR).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)