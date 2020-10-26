Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], October 26 (ANI): Police here registered a case in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl in Ludhiana, according to Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (East) Ludhiana Devinder Chaudhary.

The police official said that the accused, Mohammad Muktazir, who is a married man is currently absconding and that the medical examination of the 16-year-old victim will be conducted.

The incident with the minor girl took place on October 24.

"We have registered a case against the accused on the minor victim's statement. She will be sent for medical," Chaudhary said.

He further added that the investigation is underway and raids are also being held to nab the accused. (ANI)

