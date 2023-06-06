Raichur (Karnataka) [India], June 6 (ANI): A case has been registered in the Devadurga police station on Tuesday against eight people for allegedly abusing the MLA of Devadurga district, Karemma Nayak.

The matter pertains to the death of an electricity maintenance official named Virupakshi on June 4.

Also Read | Power Tariff Hike in Karnataka: Congress Government Hikes Electricity Rate in State by Rs. 2.89 Per Unit.

Virupakshi resided in Taluk Aladamara village.

It was alleged that when the MLA visited the scene of the incident, some people abused and heckled her and threw shoes at her.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Alert: Sarita Vihar Flyover in National Capital to Reman Closed for 50 Days for Repair Work.

The police registered the case on the basis of the complaint. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)