Palghar, Jan 11 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have registered a case against a man and a woman for allegedly duping a Dubai-based company of about Rs 1. 7 crore, an official said on Thursday.

The case was registered by the Tulinj police on a complaint by the Dubai-based company's representative, who is based in Palghar district, he said.

The complainant's company had in January 2022 placed an order with a firm from Delhi to buy electrical fittings worth about Rs 5 crore. It also made an initial payment of nearly Rs 1.96 crore, the complainant said.

While the Delhi-based company dispatched goods worth Rs 26.5 lakh, the buyer claimed that they did not meet the specified standards.

Subsequently, the seller did not deliver the remaining materials worth nearly Rs 1.7 crore despite having received the payment, prompting the buyer to lodge a complaint.

The Tulinj police on Tuesday booked Vikas Tanwar and Pushpa Tanwar, owners of the Delhi firm, for cheating the buyer of nearly Rs 1.7 crore, the official said.

