India News | Case Registered in Preventing Cremation of Former Hazuri Raagi in April

Amritsar, Jun 14 (PTI) A case was registered on Sunday against some unknown people for allegedly opposing the cremation of former 'Hazuri Raagi' of the Golden Temple, Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa, who had succumbed to coronavirus in April.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Verka police station, Nishan Singh, on Sunday said the case had been registered following three online complaints received against some residents of Verka village for allegedly preventing administration to perform the last rites of Padma Shri awardee Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa in April.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

Khalsa, 62, who had tested positive for coronavirus, had died on April 2.

Following his death, some residents of Verka village had prevented the administration from conducting the cremation of Nirmal Singh.

Also Read | UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 to be Declared on June 27 at upresults.nic.in.

They had even locked the doors of the cremation ground to stop performing the last rites, an act which had drawn severe criticism from various quarters.

The mortal remains of Nirmal Singh were later consigned to flames at Shukarchak village on the outskirts of the city.

The SHO on Sunday said nobody has been arrested yet, adding that an investigation was underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)