Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that according to the order of the High Court, a case has been registered regarding the land allotted to a temple in Beed district.

During the question and answer hour in the Legislative Assembly, he said that a thorough investigation is underway by the Anti-Corruption Department and instructions will be given to the concerned department to investigate the matter soon.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, MLA Sarveshree Jayant Patil, Rais Sheikh, Ashish Shelar, Nana Patole, Dilip Valse-Patil, Prakash Solanke raised questions regarding the land allotted for the temple in Ashti taluka.

Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis said, "A large number of complaints have been received in this matter. In this case, the High Court has directed the Anti-Corruption Department to take further action. As the scope of the investigation in this case, has increased, it is taking time to complete the investigation."

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis, who also holds the finance portfolio said that the increased monthly service tax levied on Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority's (MHADA) cessed buildings will be abolished and instead they will be levied at Rs 250, which was applicable till 2019.

Fadnavis announced this decision in response to a question raised by BJP MLA Ashish Shelar who requested that either the tax must be waived or it must be charged at a nominal rate.

Also, Fadnavis further informed that since these buildings are unsafe, their redevelopment plan will be implemented soon.

Till March 2019, a service tax of Rs 250 per month was being charged. From April 2019, this was increased to Rs 500 per month, with a 10 per cent increase every year.

Accordingly, the current service tax chargeable to every stall owner is Rs 665.5 per month. (ANI)

