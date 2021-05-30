Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) The daily coronavirus cases in Maharashtra are on the decline but these numbers are close to last year's peak levels, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.

Addressing people of the state through social media, Thackeray asked them not to let their guard down while bracing for the third wave of the pandemic.

The CM also indicated that the present lockdown-like restrictions in the state valid till June 1 will be extended by a fortnight, adding there may be certain relaxations.

"Even though patient numbers are dropping, we are still at the levels of last year's peak," Thackeray said.

The "Majha doctor" initiative of the state government will help reach out to family doctors to avoid overmedication and hospitalisation of asymptomatic cases, he said.

"There is a difference between the COVID-19 virus variant between last time and this time. It is more virulent now, spreading fast and taking longer for the patient to recover," he said.

"We also have another devil to deal with: black fungus. We have 3,000 cases of mucormycosis in the state. The coronavirus task force is keeping track," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)