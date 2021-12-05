Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 5 (ANI): Amid rising 'Omicron' threat, cases of the new variant of coronavirus might increase between January and February in Telangana, said State Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Srinivas Rao on Sunday.

While speaking to reporters here today, Rao said, "As we have seen in South Africa, The omicron Varient is increasing with four times intensity to sixteen times within a span of 1 week to 10 days, now since past two days it is stable, but with this Variant the hospitalization rate and the death rate is low, definitely this is a big relief but this has a characteristic of fast-spreading, we should be very careful, from 10 countries variant spread into 35 countries with 450 or 500 cases, so we have to wait and watch how is the variant is going to behave in coming days. So with that assumption and epidemiological perspective expecting a bit of surge in January or February in our country and state" said the health Director.

Rao stated, "Towards this new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', We have intensified our surveillance mechanism at the international Airport in Hyderabad."

"Yesterday there were 70 international Passengers who travelled to Hyderabad. In total 979 passengers travelled into Hyderabad from 1st December and when they were screened through RTPCR, we were able to find 13 covid positive cases and immediately they were shifted to a designated health facility. Their samples have been sent to genome sequencing to the CDFD, we are expecting the results by today evening to know if the Variant is Omicron or Existing Delta," said Rao.

He said, "Telangana government is fully geared up for any eventuality, we intensified Vaccination programs, yesterday we are able to do around 3.15 lakh doses across Telangana state. In the coming days, we are going to further increase the Vaccination doses."

Rao further said, "So far with the first dose, we were able to cover 92 per cent of the population and with the second dose upto 48 per cent population. By the end of December 31, vaccine doses for both 1st and 2nd doses around 1crore 3 lakh vaccine doses are to be given, so we have an action plan as per CM KCR instructions. We are travelling to the low coverage districts to improve the coverage."

"As far as the covid is concerned the situation is completely under control in Telangana. Our recovery rate is 98.18 per cent. so this is not the time for the people to panic, but definitely high time to be careful and attentive and adhere to all the covid protocols by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, hand Sanitation, not participating in large gatherings," said Rao.

"There are a lot of festivals coming in the next two months where there will be gatherings with family and friends, so please follow the covid appropriate behaviour and the people who haven't got a jab, should get the vaccination done," he said.

If there is any surge in the cases the government and health authorities are Fully geared up to take the challenge added Rao. (ANI)

