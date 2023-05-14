New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Two cases were registered against unidentified individuals after three cows were found injured in the Sangam Vihar area of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

According to the police, three cows were found on the night of May 11, had knife injuries, following which they were sent to the hospital for treatment.

"3 cows were found badly injured in Sangam Vihar area, out of which one cow died during treatment," the police said.

The police have registered two cases under the Animal Cruelty Act and the hunt for the accused is underway.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

