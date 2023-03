Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar on Sunday slammed the Stalin government for registering a case against the state BJP chief K Annamalai, a day after he held the ruling DMK responsible for the ongoing stir over alleged attacks on migrant labourers in the state.

The TN's Cyber Crime Division on Sunday booked Annamalai under various sections of IPC including inciting violence and promoting enmity between groups.

Taking to her Twitter, Sundar wrote "Cases registered against Annamalai show the draconian nature of the DMK government. This is an opportunity for the nation to know what they have been doing in the name of politics for last 60 years."

Annamalai released a statement on Saturday about the migrant labourers' issue saying they are safe in Tamil Nadu but the Chief Minister Stalin led-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its alliance party leaders are the reason for the hate against them. (ANI)

