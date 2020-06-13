India News | Cash Collection Agent Shot At, Robbed off over Rs 2 Lakh in North Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) A 35-year-old cash collection agent was shot at and robbed of over Rs 2 lakh by two bike-borne assailants in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Rakesh Mishra, who lives with his family in Budh Vihar area. He works as a cash collecting agent for a factory owner in Bawana area, they said.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon during which Mishra suffered a bullet injury on his arm and was admitted to a hospital. Later, he got discharged from the hospital on the same day, a senior police officer said.

"Mishra was returning after collecting payment from Chandni Chowk area when the incident happened. The accused tried to rob him and when Mishra resisted, they fired a bullet at him, which hit his arm. Later, the accused fled with the bag containing Rs 2.5 lakh," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said.

A case has been registered and police are analysing all the CCTV footage of the nearby area to identify the accused, police added.

