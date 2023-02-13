Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 13 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan said his most important political opponent is caste while stressing that 'Maiam' & 'Neelam' mean the same to him.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam president made the remark after inaugurating 'Neelam Books', a book store set up by filmmaker PA Ranjit.

The book store opened at Egmore in state capital Chennai.

"My important political opponent is caste. I am not saying this today for the first time, I also said this when I was 21 years old. But now I am matured enough to express the same thoughts with good words," he said at the event.

"Don't forget that after the Chakra (Wheel), humans are the best creation of God. It should be unacceptable to us when God's creation attacks itself," the superstar added.

He said caste is the 'cruellest weapon' with which human beings attack each other.

Invoking the thoughts of Dalit icon and the architect of the Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Haasan said, "Three generations ago, Ambedkar had asked to keep caste away from politics but it has not happened to this day." (ANI)

