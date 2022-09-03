Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 3 (ANI): The Nainital Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Saturday directed the Central Government to 'take a decision on the pending representation' of IFS Sanjiv Chaturvedi within a period of eight weeks.

The CAT has asked Centre for the decision in accordance with the rules and guidelines that govern the subject.

The case was filed by the officer in February 2020 and its judgment was reserved on May 26, 2022, which was finally pronounced on September 1.

Sanjiv Chaturvedi, an officer of 2002 batch of Indian Forest Service (IFS), had applied for Central Deputation in the organization of Lokpal in 2019 which was forwarded by the Uttarakhand government, with no objection certificate or recommendations on December 23, 2019 and since then the application was pending with Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF & CC).

Chaturvedi had earlier worked in Government of Haryana and then as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) at AIIMS, Delhi where he exposed many corruption cases. He was also awarded with Ramon Magsaysay Award in July 2015 for his fight against corruption.

The tribunal in its judgment has said, "we would like to record here that it has surprised us during the course of hearing that what we considered to be a simple matter on taking a decision on request of the applicant, it has got unduly complicated and also degenerated into allegations and counter-allegations".

Tribunal also reminded their earlier direction in the matter that was passed in December 2021 to direct the Centre, 'to display magnanimity and openness in this issue and take an expeditious and considered view in accordance of rules, on the request made by the officer seeking deputation on the office of Lokpal'.

Earlier in September 2020, the Tribunal had passed interim direction that NOC granted by the Government of Uttarakhand to the officer for Lokpal Deputation will not be disturbed till conclusion in this case.

The Division Bench of the Tribunal also said, "being an officer of the Indian Forest Service, which is an All India Service, the Applicant is entitled to seek such a deputation in the Central Government or any other autonomous organization of the Government".

The order further observed that the Central government being a public authority is obliged to decide the same.

The court concluded that if after the consideration, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Department of Personnel and Training, are of the view that the decision in the matter lies with the office of Lokpal, they shall within this period of eight weeks, forward the said representation to the Lokpal for decision. (ANI)

