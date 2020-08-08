Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): On a plea of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi seeking deputation in the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal office, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has sought reply from the Centre and Uttarakhand government within six weeks.

Chaturvedi, a 2002 batch Indian Forest Service officer of Uttarakhand cadre, had approached the CAT seeking direction for the central government "to pass appropriate orders" on a No Objection Certificate (NOC) given by Uttarakhand state government in December 2019, allowing him to join the Lokpal office.

He is at present posted as Chief Conservator of Forest (Research) at Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

In his application filed before the tribunal in February this year, Chaturvedi had also sought interim relief as direction for the respondents to maintain the status quo in respect of the NOC already granted to him for joining the ombudsman "till the disposal of the instant case."

"Both the counsels are also directed to file their objection separately on the request of interim relief within three weeks," said the divisional bench of Justice Bharat Bhushan (Judicial member) and Devendra Chaudhary (Administrative member).

The matter has been listed for August 27 for disposal of prayer of interim relief, the order said. (ANI)

