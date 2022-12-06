New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday provisionally attached 32 properties to the tune of Rs 1.59 crore in the cattle smuggling case. These properties belonged to Sehgal Hossain and his family members.

Sehgal Hossain is a close confidante of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal and one of the prominent members of the whole smuggling racket used to smuggle cattle across the India-Bangladesh border, read the ED statement.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

The case was initiated by the ED on the basis of an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Satish Kumar, the then commandant, Border Security Force (BSF)-36 Battalion, Enamul Haque, Anarul SK, Golam Mustafa and other officials of the BSF and Indian Customs and unknown others for alleged commission of a cognisable offence under sections 120B of the IPC and various sections of the PC Act, 1988.

The ED registered a PMLA case on September 25, 2020, based on the FIR.

Also Read | UPSC Mains Result 2022 Declared at upsc.gov.in, Know How To Check Score and Download Result.

Enamul Haque, Satish Kumar and Sehgal Hossain were arrested by ED in the case and are presently in judicial custody in Delhi. Two Prosecution Complaints (PCs) have also been filed in this case and cognisance of both PCs has been taken by the Ld PMLA Special Court, New Delhi.

In total, assets to the tune of Rs 20.25 crore have been attached by the ED. The total proceeds of crime in this case till date have been ascertained at Rs 29.43 crore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)