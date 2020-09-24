Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Mody was admitted to the Yashoda Super Specialty Hospital in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, medical superintendent Anuj Agarwal told PTI.

His blood has also been tested, apart from oxygen saturation. Lungs specialists are monitoring his health, Agarwal said. PTI

