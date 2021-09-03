New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday apprehended an official of South Eastern Railways for accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from a person on the alleged demand of Financial Adviser and Chief Accounts Officer of South Eastern Railways based at Kolkata.

The bribe giver was also apprehended.

According to a statement issued by CBI, a case was registered against the Financial Adviser and Chief Accounts Officer (IRAS-86 Batch) of South Eastern Railways based at Kolkata and others including an official working with said public servant, a Contractor of the private firm based at Dhanbad on the allegations of bribery.

"It was alleged that the officers of South-Eastern Railways were indulging in corrupt practices in the matter of processing the acceptance of tenders, work orders etc. besides other allied works to their favoured contractors in collusion with private persons in lieu of obtaining undue advantage from the said contractors.

"It was further alleged that a tender pertaining to electrical works of Supply, erection, testing & commissioning of 25KV OHE including RC and PSI work from Balasore to Rental, Orissa (EX) in connection with the work of the third line between Narayangarh (Ex.) and Bhadrak in Kharagpur division (Phase III), was floated by South-Eastern Railways in which Dhanbad based private company emerged L-1," the statement read.

"It was further alleged that the accused demanded bribe/ illegal gratification to the tune of 8 lakh for processing the tender file of the said contract pending with the office of Financial Adviser for financial concurrence. The Contractor had allegedly instructed his office staff to deliver the said illegal gratification to the official of South Eastern Railways at Howrah railway station. CBI laid a trap and apprehended both the accused ( the bribe giver and the public servant)," it added.

Searches conducted today at various locations in West Bengal and Jharkhand led to the recovery of incriminating material, documents and digital devices from the premises of the accused.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

