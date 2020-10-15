Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to vacate the interim order staying the ongoing probe into the alleged LIFE Mission scam.

CBI submitted in the petition, "The investigation has been affected as it could not collect the files of the LIFE Mission project from the government due to the stay order. Investigators were unable to question and summon the officers, government servants and people acquainted with the facts in the case. The stay order was creating serious roadblocks in the investigation."

CBI further said in the petition that it was ready and willing to argue the case as early as possible.

"The subject matter of the case was relating to the interest of the state. A serious investigation is also to be conducted to unearth the deeper conspiracy in the case. So the interim order has to be vacated in the interests of justice," it said.

"The CBI is ready to argue the whole case and the continuation of the stay order is against the interests of justice. Hence, the case may be posted for early hearing and disposal," it added.

CBI filed the FIR arraigning Santhosh Eapen MD Unitech, San Ventures and unknown persons as accused in the case.

The case pertains to spending the foreign fund against the purpose for which it was aimed. Congress MLA Anil Akkara had filed a complaint with CBI alleging that various middlemen including state representatives and government officials received Rs 4.5 crore as commission. (ANI)

