New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the Principal General Manager (PGM) and a Sub-Divisional Engineer (SDE) of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on bribery charges of Rs 15,000.

According to the CBI, a case was registered on complaint against an SDE and a Principal General Manager, both working in BSNL, Bhopal, on the allegations of demanding undue advantage from the complainant.

"It was alleged that a charge sheet for departmental disciplinary action was issued to the complainant by PGM and further proceedings in the matter were pending. It was further alleged that the SDE demanded undue advantage of Rs 40,000 from the complainant and informed him that the PGM of BSNL had demanded the said bribe for amicable settlement of a pending charge sheet in his favour," a release from the CBI said.

CBI laid a trap and caught the principal general manager while accepting a bribe of Rs 15000 from the complainant.

"It was also alleged that SDE told the complainant that if he did not pay the demanded bribe, then PGM would take strict action against him. The SDE also allegedly informed the complainant that the PGM had asked to initially pay an amount of Rs 15,000 out of a total bribe of Rs 40,000 and the rest of the amount can be given subsequently," the release further added.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of PGM at Bhopal, which led to the recovery of cash of Rs 8 lakh (approx), 240.5 g (approx) gold and 1915 g (approx) silver items, and incriminating documents," the release said.

"Later, the SDE of BSNL was also caught. During the search at the premises of SDE, eight locker keys were recovered. Both the arrested accused were produced before the competent court at Bhopal and were remanded to police custody," it added.

Further details are awaited, investigation is underway. (ANI)

