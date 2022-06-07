New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a Junior Engineer (JE) and a Beldar in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a graft case.

The JE Neeraj Kumar as well as the Beldar Sukhdev used to work at the Maintenance office of MCD in Preet Vihar.

According to a senior CBI official, a case was registered on complaint against the accused.

"It was alleged that both the accused demanded a bribe from the Complainant for allowing him to keep material outside his shop. The CBI laid a trap and caught the Beldar red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 7,000 for himself and on behalf of the said Junior Engineer," the official said.

They had also conducted searches at the office and residential premises of both the accused persons, who are to be produced before the Designated Court at Delhi soon. (ANI)

