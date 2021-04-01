New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The CBI has arrested two persons allegedly claiming to be assistants of a member of parliament for taking Rs one lakh to stop the demolition of a building using their connections in a civic body, officials said on Thursday.

The arrests were made from Sarasvati Apartments here, they said.

It is alleged that the two accused, including a woman, had demanded Rs five lakh to use their influence to stop the building's demolition, the officials said.

During negotiations, they agreed to accept Rs one lakh as the first instalment, they said.

